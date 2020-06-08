Chelsea star likes tweet of stats comparisons and criticism of Ben Chilwell transfer talk

Chelsea star left-back Marcos Alonso has liked a tweet of comparisons between himself and Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, according to a report in the Metro.

Speculation surrounding Chelsea’s intended move for Chilwell has been doing the rounds for the past few months now, with the Guardian reporting that the Blues have opened talks with Leicester regarding a switch for the full-back.

According to reports, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has seemingly lost faith in his current crop of left-backs Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri and wants to sign a new left-back this summer.

However, Alonso has since responded by cheekily liking a tweet that criticised Chilwell in comparison to him.

As seen in the tweet below, a twitter user highlighted Marcos Alonso’s goal contributions, chances created, clean sheets and tackles won to Chilwell’s, with the Spanish full-back ahead of the Leicester defender in all areas despite starting fourteen matches lesser than the England international.

While it’s certain that Marcos Alonso’s prowess in front of goal, in attack and at set-pieces are his strengths, it’s apparent that Chilwell is more solid defensively than the Spanish ace.

However, the Blues are yet to sign Chilwell from Leicester and Alonso remains the Stamford Bridge outfit’s first choice at left-back.