Chief says Arsenal striker target can leave this summer if new contract isn’t agreed

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed to Sky Italy that Arkadiusz Milik will be free to leave this summer if the striker decides against signing a new contract.

This update will serve as a boost to Premier League side Arsenal. According to La Repubblica, as translated by the Daily Star, Arsenal have been given the chance to sign Milik in a cut price deal.

It’s even claimed that Napoli would sell the ace for lower than his £45m asking price to a team abroad, as they don’t wish to lose the talisman to domestic rivals Juventus.

The Sun hint that Milik could be a potential replacement for either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette, who are both reluctant to sign new contracts.

Napoli have struggled this season, with the side 6th in Serie A. Milik has battled some injury troubles, but his performances have still been impressive.

The Polish star has bagged 12 goals in 20 appearances across Serie A and the Champions League.

Here’s what the Napoli chief had to say on Milik:

“For him too, our desire is to find an agreement for renewal, we are talking calmly with his agents. I have positive feelings, but if he doesn’t want to stay he will surely go on the market.”

“One must remain with the right head otherwise it is better that he go away.”

Giuntoli added that the Naples outfit have already identified some potential replacement for Milik:

“Our priority is to work on renewals, based on what we will see which grafts to do. In case we will look for another level striker, let’s see if young or expert. Of course we have already done some surveys.”

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal legend calls for drastic action over Aubameyang amid ongoing uncertainty over future Bid made: Manchester United offered €100m for Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati Man Utd face three-way transfer battle for €70m-rated Serie A forward

The 26-year-old’s style of play is very different to Aubameyang’s, who uses his blistering pace and exceptionally timed runs to get into space.

Milik likes to play with his back towards goal, in this sense he’s similar to Alexandre Lacazette, with both great at bringing their teammates into play, however the Pole possesses more of an aerial threat.

Stylistically, Milik is a slightly more athletic version of former Gunners star Olivier Giroud.

Should Arsenal decide to cash in on either of Aubameyang or Lacazette, Milik would be a good option to consider, especially given that they would be able to land the star for a cut-price fee.