Club chief confirms Man Utd interest in talented ace as they look to hijack £49m move

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has been quoted as confirming Man Utd’s interest in Donny van de Beek as they are seemingly now rivalling Real Madrid for his signature.

The 23-year-old enjoyed another productive season this past year scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists in 37 games as he has established himself as one of the top playmakers in Europe.

His creativity, eye for goal and general quality in the final third has seen him emerge as a real talent, and as per the Times, it had been suggested that Man Utd are back in the hunt for the Dutch international who is said to have agreed general terms on a £49m switch to Real Madrid.

However, it appears as though the Spanish giants are risking the possibility of seeing him move elsewhere if they don’t step up their pursuit as financial concerns could scupper a move, as the Metro report on how Van der Sar has now confirmed Man Utd are keen on Ajax’s prized asset.

“It’s clear that clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United are showing interest in Donny van de Beek,” Van Der Sar told NOS, as quoted in the report above.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid pay up and take him to the Bernabeu as heavily touted in recent months, or if Man Utd now hijack the move and persuade him to move to Old Trafford instead.

Question marks could arguably be raised over how Van de Beek fits in at either club given how overcrowded they are in terms of their attacking options.

Real Madrid already have Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz, Brahim Diaz, James Rodriguez, Vinicius Jr, Rodrgyo, Isco and Marco Asensio vying for places behind the frontman, and so they would surely need to offload some players first before bringing in Van de Beek unless he plays in a more withdrawn role in midfield.

Meanwhile, United will have Paul Pogba back alongside Bruno Fernandes in midfield when the season restarts to feature alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, along with a string of others available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Nevertheless, it appears as though both clubs are interested, and so now it remains to be seen which is able to reach an agreement with Ajax to seal a transfer ahead of next season.