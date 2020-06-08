Euro giants line up Liverpool star as Plan B if they fail to secure deal for Man Utd ace

Italian giants Roma are lining up a move for Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren should they be unable to keep Manchester United’s Chris Smalling for another season, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Smalling has spent this season on loan in Rome and the Serie A outfit want to extend his stay further, however, should they be unable to hold on to the United centre-back, they will turn their attention to Liverpool stalwart Dejan Lovren, as per the report.

Lovren has fallen behind in Liverpool’s pecking order and has seen his first-team action reduce significantly this season.

Roma could, on the other hand, provide the defender with the regular game time he needs should they sign him from Anfield.

According to the Daily Mail report, Lovren could cost Roma anywhere between €4m and €5m and would prove to be a bargain purchase for the Serie A club.

Smalling remains Roma’s preferred choice at centre-back, but the Italian club have found it cumbersome to match United’s £20m valuation of the defender, according to the Daily Mail report.

However, Lovren could prove to be a useful signing on the cheap for Roma given the club’s financial constraints due to the impact of the coronavirus.