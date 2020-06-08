Four in, one out: How Arteta hopes to strengthen his Arsenal squad this summer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to address four key positions in his squad this summer, with one area hinging on a potential exit of a star name.

Like every other club, the Gunners will feel the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, and so that could alter their plans moving forward.

Nevertheless, after being appointed in December and after a relatively quiet January transfer window, Arteta will surely still be eager to stamp his mark on the squad ahead of his first full campaign at the helm.

As reported by the Express, he will look to address four areas of his squad, with Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares being signed on permanent deals to cover the need for a centre-half and right-back with the pair on loan until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, it’s added that Thomas Partey could be an option to strengthen the midfield as by going after the two defensive players named above, it could allow Arsenal to focus their funds on the Atletico Madrid star.

In addition, it’s suggested that if either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette leave this summer, Arteta will look to bring in a striker to fill that void, with Odsonne Edouard, Moussa Dembele and Jonathan David specifically mentioned in the report as being potential options.

Time will tell just how much business Arteta is able to get done, but there are seemingly plans in place to ensure that he has enough quality and depth in the squad, and given the positive progress that they’ve made under his stewardship thus far, giving him more time to improve what he already has at his disposal could be a way for Arsenal to get round a lack of signings.