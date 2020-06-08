Liverpool right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, will have been brought crashing back down to earth by comments attributed to former Red turned pundit, Danny Murphy.

The youngster had been lauded by former Brazil captain Cafu, who had told FIFA.com, cited by the official Liverpool website, that Alexander-Arnold was a rare talent who could go on to be one of the best in the world.

Whilst Murphy agreed that the player was destined for a wonderful career, getting to the very top was likely to be beyond him.

“I think he (Cafu) could’ve praised him without talking about the Ballon d’Or,” Murphy said on White and Sawyer on talkSPORT.

“The Ballon d’Or is generally for the goalscorers and the superstars isn’t it? But he is a wonderful, wonderful talent…

“He won’t win the Ballon d’Or. I think even in a midfield position it’s difficult. Can he score goals from midfield and bend in free-kicks and open defences with his passing? Yes.

“But will that ever be enough to be enough to win a Ballon d’Or? […] Yeah, it’s possible, you never say never, but I don’t think so.”

Alexander-Arnold’s stock has continued to rise ever since he burst onto the scene at Anfield.

Given his wings under Jurgen Klopp, the England international has benefitted from the confidence shown in him by the German.

He rarely makes a mistake, and going forward there’s arguably no finer right-back in the modern game at this moment, with his assists and general play speaking for itself.

His in-game intelligence was there for all to see during the epic Champions League win over Barcelona when his quickly-taken corner picked out Divock Origi to score the goal which sent Liverpool to the final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Though it is difficult for defenders to win the Ballon d’Or, if Alexander-Arnold continues the way he’s going, there’s no reason why he can’t give the football world a headache in that regard.