In an ominous sign for all of the other Premier League teams that are about to return, Liverpool are in fine fettle as they look to secure the title at the earliest possible juncture.

The coronovirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown will have taken its toll on almost all walks of life, but Reds centre-back, Dejan Lovren, is delighted by the condition that he’s found his team-mates in since a return to training.

“The last two weeks before we came back together, to be honest, I was a little bit struggling with not knowing when we will start and when we will be back together,” the No.6 said to the official Liverpool website.

“You put so many questions in your mind, ‘When will everything be back to normal?’

“But this is a great challenge for yourself and to show to everyone that you care about yourself, you care about your team.

“So we did it and we did an amazing job. We came back in a great shape. We did some physical tests and I think it says a lot about the team.

“Everyone respected all the planning and programmes that we got. And this is what’s important for this team.”

Although Liverpool’s form in the English top flight tailed off just prior to the lockdown, with their first loss of the season coming at Watford’s Vicarage Road, if they’re able to find their form from earlier in the campaign, there’s every chance that Jurgen Klopp’s side will end the season with a new points record.

That has to be in mind now, as it seems to be a foregone conclusion that they will secure their first domestic league title in 30 years in due course.

Lovren, along with defensive colleague, Virgil Van Dijk, has been a major reason why the Reds have eased through the 2019/20 season, and the focus already seems to be there ahead of Project Restart.