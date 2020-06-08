Liverpool injury news: Key trio sit out training game as precaution due to minor knocks

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was reportedly taking no chances in the latest 11v11 training friendly as a trio of players sat out as a precaution.

The Premier League is set to restart next week, with the Merseyside giants facing rivals Everton in their first game back on June 21 as they will hope to wrap up the title as soon as possible.

SEE MORE: Liverpool transfer news: Reds eye “unplayable” £70m star, Klopp on Werner Chelsea move, contract talks progressing well

After over two months in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of players across Europe have been picking up injuries as they step up their preparations for the return of competitive football.

It seems as though a string of Liverpool stars have sustained minor issues, and they haven’t been risked in training as a result in what would be a sensible approach from all concerned.

Georginio Wijnaldum was seen sitting out an 11v11 internal friendly last week, and now expert injury analyst Ben Dinnery in his tweet below, via KopHQ, notes that Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Adrian were all absent in the latest run-out due to minor knocks and were left out as a precaution.

That doesn’t suggest that they could be potential absentees against Everton, but it remains to be seen if they make sufficient progress in training in the next week or so to get the green light from the medical staff to be at Klopp’s disposal.

Salah and Robertson have again been instrumental for Liverpool in their push for success this season, while Alisson had an injury issue before the lockdown and so it remains to be seen if he’s now fully recovered as Adrian may well have deputised for him initially.

Time will tell if all three players are involved in training this week, as with Liverpool on the verge of winning the Premier League title, they’ll be desperate to have a fully-fit squad available.