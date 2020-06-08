Liverpool prioritise deals for key figures as star man could become best-paid player at club

Liverpool are prioritising two new deals for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker after losing out on the transfer of Timo Werner to Chelsea, according to a report in the Express.

The Anfield outfit lost out to Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner after the Blues stole a march on signing the German forward earlier this month and the Reds are now focussing on extending the contracts of their two-star players Van Dijk and Alisson, as per the report.

According to earlier reports from Football Insider, the Reds are preparing to offer Dutch international Van Dijk a bumper new contract worth in excess of £50m.

The new deal will see the Dutchman earn more than £200,000-a-week which would be a considerable upgrade, with the Express suggesting that he could become the club’s best-paid player with Mohamed Salah seemingly currently holding that title with his £200k-a-week deal.

While Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson who according to the Express, earns half of that amount could also see his wages improved substantially, as per the report.

The club are also in talks with star midfielder Gini Wijnaldum regarding a new contract, with the Dutchman’s current contract expiring next summer.

It’s certainly an assured move by Liverpool in extending the contracts of their star players who have performed admirably in the Premier League this season, leading the rest of the chasing pack by a massive 25 points and the players currently on the club’s books deserve new contracts given their excellent performances for the Reds this season.