Man Utd are reportedly one of three clubs keen on signing Fiorentina ace Federico Chiesa, with Juventus and Inter also said to be interested in the Italian forward.

The 22-year-old continues to establish himself as a fundamental figure for the Viola, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances so far this season.

SEE MORE: Offer made: Man Utd were prepared to splash out €100m to prise starlet away from Barcelona

He now also has 17 caps to his name for Italy, and so there is little doubt that as he continues to develop, mature and gain experience, that he can be an important player for club and country in the years ahead.

According to Calciomercato, via La Gazzetta dello Sport though, Fiorentina could have their hands full in trying to keep him at the club as it’s suggested that Man Utd, Juventus and Inter are all keen on the Italian international.

It won’t be cheap to prise him away from Florence though, as it’s added that Chiesa has a €70m price-tag, and so given the financial pinch that clubs are expected to suffer this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s questionable as to whether or not any of the three clubs are in a position to spend that kind of money ahead of next season.

As we’ve seen in endless transfer speculation in recent months though across Europe, that may not necessarily rule out a swap deal with a player exchange perhaps bringing that figure down, although it remains to be seen if any of the players that can be offered will be of interest to Fiorentina.

It’s an interesting situation worth monitoring, as given his age and his talent, Chiesa could be seen as a long-term solution in the final third for either of the three clubs in question, while his versatility to play in various roles in attack will undoubtedly also make him an attractive option.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial look to be two long-term parts of an attacking trident at Old Trafford, perhaps Chiesa fits into that third slot.