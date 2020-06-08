Manchester United considering handing new contracts to in-form duo

According to ESPN, Manchester United are considering handing academy graduates Brandon Williams and Dean Henderson new contract, the pair only penned new deal in the last 12 months.

The duo have been exceptional this season, with Williams taking Luke Shaw’s place as the side’s No.1 left-back option and Henderson starring for loan club Sheffield United.

ESPN claim that Williams would be handed a contract which would make his wage similar to fellow academy products Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong.

In regards to Henderson, a new deal may be a wise option for the Red Devils as ESPN claim that Chelsea, Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are keen on the ace.

ESPN add that the Red Devils see Henderson as a successor for David de Gea in the future, with the side aware that rival clubs can offer the ace more regular first-team football at this moment in time.

Henderson has the second-most clean sheets in the Premier League this season, with 10 from 27 outings, the ace has arguably been the top-flight’s best goalkeeper this term.

The stopper’s fine performances have been key with Sheffield United in a position to qualify for European football in their first season back in the Premier League.

Henderson is actually on the brink of winning his first senior England cap, the ace was called up to the Three Lions’ senior squad for the first time back in October, but didn’t make an appearance.

On that occasion he was drafted in to replace someone that was injured, but from that point he’s kicked on to the next level, he seemed primed for another call-up and perhaps his first cap in March – but the international break was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

If Jordan Pickford’s mixed form continues, Henderson has a real chance of going into next summer’s delayed Euros as England’s first-choice keeper.

On the Williams front, the starlet has made 26 first-team appearances this season, scoring once and registering three assists.

The full-back has now moved ahead of Shaw in the pecking order and he’s become a fan favourite quickly because of his energetic style of play.

ESPN add that the duo are seen as ‘central’ to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ‘long-term vision’ for the Red Devils, which isn’t surprising considering their impressive performances this season.