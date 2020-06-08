Offer made: Man Utd were prepared to splash out €100m to prise starlet away from Barcelona

Man Utd were reportedly the team willing to pay €100m to prise Ansu Fati away from Barcelona, but the Catalan giants rejected their offer.

AS reported over the weekend that the reigning La Liga champions had rejected a €100m offer for their youth star, as they consider the 17-year-old untransferable.

The name of the club in question making the touted bid was unknown at that stage, but Sport now claim that it was in fact Man Utd who were willing to put €100m on the table to prise the talented youngster away from the Camp Nou.

Fati has undoubtedly made a big impression during his breakthrough campaign this year, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 24 appearances as he has shown enough quality and potential to suggest that he can be a future star.

That said, it’s questionable as to whether we’ve seen enough to suggest that he warrants a €100m price-tag, but Man Utd were seemingly ready to go big as per the report above as they considered him as an alternative signing to Jadon Sancho.

It’s added that agent Jorge Mendes asked Barcelona for a price and presented United’s formal offer of €100m, but the Catalan giants referred to his release clause of a whopping €170m and insisted that they have no desire to sell him and envisage that he will have an important future with the club.

In turn, that should ultimately end all talk of an exit for now, but as rightly pointed out by Sport, with Luis Suarez returning from injury to join Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite as options in attack, coupled with Ousmane Dembele’s eventual return from his own injury problem and the touted signing of Lautaro Martinez, there is a danger that Fati gets crowded out and drops down the pecking order.

If that happens, that could raise doubts and question marks over his future at Barcelona, and so time will tell if Man Utd continue to monitor the situation and are prepared to return with another mammoth offer if they truly wish to snap him up.