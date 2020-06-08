With the Premier League’s Project Restart on the horizon, there are just a few games before the summer transfer window will kick in, and to that end, Arsenal have already identified their priority signing.

At the time of writing, the Gunners sit a cavernous 42 points behind leaders Liverpool, bringing into sharp focus the work that Mikel Arteta needs to do across the summer in order to make the north Londoners contenders again.

Clearly, to get back to the very top will take time, but by signing the right type of player, Arteta could speed up the process.

To that end, Mundo Deportivo, cited by the Daily Star, have said that Arsenal have made Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey, their ‘priority objective.’

The 26-year-old has a €50m buyout clause per the Daily Star, which for a player of his quality and projection is scandalously low.

The Gunners have long needed a ‘Patrick Vieira’ type midfielder, someone who can shuttle from box to box from first to last, who has an eye for goal but who is also an incredible competitor in the middle of the park.

Partey ticks all of those boxes and so it’s perfectly understandable why Arsenal would be interested in his services.

They’ll likely need to move quickly in order to get him to sign on the dotted line, however, because there is sure to be a queue of clubs lining up to take someone with his type of talent and at the price he is available for.