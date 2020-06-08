As Europe’s big guns get ready to return to football in their respective leagues, Spanish giants, Real Madrid, are already doing the groundwork to see if they’re able to ship out one of their star players.

Colombian midfielder, James Rodriguez, has fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu, and despite being valued in the region of £100m by Los Blancos at one point, according to The Sun, it appears that they’re ready to take a loss on him in order to move him on this summer.

To that end, The Sun are reporting that Man United have been sounded out regarding the possibility of concluding a cut-price deal which could even be at less than half of Real’s previous valuation.

Having a player sat on the bench whilst earning a reported £250,000 per week, according to The Sun, helps neither James nor Real Madrid, so it would seem to be in their best interests to secure a deal for him.

More Stories / Latest News ‘He won’t win the Ballon d’Or’ – Danny Murphy rubbishes Cafu’s Trent Alexander-Arnold claim Ex-England star praises ‘class’ Man United target after fine friendly performance ‘They’re going to get found out defensively’ – Man United warned not to play Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes together

However, the coronavirus pandemic has hit every club hard financially and it’s debatable that United will have the money available even if they were interested.