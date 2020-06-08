Elfsborg’s talented youngster Marokhy Ndione has revealed that he wants to play for Arsenal someday, calling it a ‘dream’ move, according to a report in the Express.

The 20-year-old Ndione is eyeing a move to the Premier League while currently plying his trade in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Ndione has a superb record at youth level for Elfsborg, starring at youth level for the Swedish club while making eight appearances for the Elfsborg senior team, scoring one goal.

Speaking to Fotboll Direkt about playing in another country and his idols, as cited in the Express, Ndione said:

“My dream goal is Arsenal. This is the team I would like to play for one day.

“I have followed them since I was a kid and as a young player you want to clearly represent the team you cheered on.

“I like most players but I don’t have any idol right now,”

“Players like (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are world-class players that I watch a lot.

“This is the level you want to reach,” he added.

The Allsvenskan has been suspended because of the coronavirus but is scheduled for a restart next Sunday and Ndione is hoping to get more game time for Elfsborg when the season resumes.

The ambitious 20-year-old could one day make his ‘dream’ move to the Premier League and Arsenal, who have scouts in Scandinavia monitoring youth prospects, could keep an eye out for Ndione as the youngster progresses in his career.

At the moment, however, the striker is firmly focused on finishing the season with Elfsborg and looking to get more first-team action.