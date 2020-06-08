With the current Premier League season delayed by two months, and Project Restart still to begin, talks are already underway to move this summer’s transfer window.

In what would appear to be the most sensible move given the havoc that the coronavirus pandemic has wrought on all sports, Sky Sports have reported that proposals are being discussed to move the window so that it begins in August and ends in October.

Under the current rules, it would’ve opened for business on June 18, coming in the same week as the first round of matches take place.

With at least a month of action still to be played, however, by keeping to the usual timetable it arguably wouldn’t allow the English top flight clubs enough time to put any deals together before the window would normally slam shut again.

Sky Sports also note that France have already opened their transfer window, but Ligue 1 had already ceased, whilst the Italian authorities have confirmed their window will open on September 1 and close on October 5.

With FIFA expected to provide guidance, it’s hoped that the Premier League can close their window on October 2.