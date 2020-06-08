Manchester United have been handed a warning if they intend to play midfield stars Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the same side.

Both the French World Cup winner and the Portuguese love to get forward, and Danny Murphy has identified that the Red Devils won’t be able to cope defensively if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to put them both in the United XI together.

With points needed in order to help get United into the Champions League positions, the teams that the Norwegian picks between now and the end of the campaign have to be spot on.

“In the big games against Liverpool, against Barcelona in the Champions League – whatever it may be – they’re going to get found out defensively (if Pogba and Fernandes play together),” Murphy said to talkSPORT.

“It’s a delicate balance. It would definitely be exciting to see but my gut feeling is that Pogba will go because it’s going to be very difficult to keep him happy if he’s not playing every week.

“The fans have already turned on him I think.”

Although Murphy’s comments aren’t without merit, both players – at their best – are match winners, and that’s precisely what United and Solskjaer need at this point.

If both play but neither are able to sit and hold in a more defensively minded midfield position, it will put pressure on United’s back four in each and every game.

How they potentially cope with such a scenario will arguably dictate how strongly they can finish in the 2019/20 season.