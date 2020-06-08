As one of their best ever strikers, Michael Owen knows exactly what it takes to succeed up front for Liverpool, and the player-turned-pundit had his own view on why signing Timo Werner might not have suited the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp already has one of the most feared front lines in Europe, with Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane proving hugely successful in their respective roles.

With Champions League hero, Divock Origi, proving a more than able back up, there appears to be little need for Werner, other than to provide competition for places – albeit five into three doesn’t go.

“That’s the problem,” Owen noted on Premier League Productions and cited by the Daily Mirror when asked where Werner would play in the current line up.

“Liverpool gave Divock Origi a long-term contract not so long ago… they’ve almost nailed their colours to the mast in terms of, ‘Right, he’s our back-up in case anyone gets injured’.

“Werner is a top player and I think if Klopp had the choice to have Werner come in as that fourth striker then absolutely he would.

“But you’ve got to balance it in terms of where we are financially at the moment and I just think that probably Chelsea need him more. I think he’d love to go to Liverpool but I think Chelsea at this minute need him more and are willing to go that extra step.”

Given that Liverpool are riding the crest of a very big wave at the moment, it’s imperative that they stay on top, and to that end surely improvements throughout the side must be made.

The way Werner’s current side, RB Leipzig, play is akin to the style which Klopp enjoys and it’s not a stretch to believe that had the Anfield-based outfit put in an acceptable bid for him, he would be able to slot straight into the attack should Klopp desire.

The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic can’t be underestimated, however, and with that in mind perhaps Werner was the right player but at the wrong time.