£44m Arsenal transfer target urged to ‘prove himself’ by sealing Premier League switch

Arsenal transfer target Thomas Partey has been urged to ‘prove himself’ in the Premier League amid speculation over a move to the Emirates from Atletico Madrid, according to a recent report in the Daily Star.

SEE MORE: Arsenal star confirms he’d ‘like’ to stay at loan club permanently

Partey has been continually linked with a move to Arsenal this summer with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta reportedly keen to bolster his midfield by signing the Ghanaian defensive midfielder from Atletico.

The Daily Star report states that the midfielder has a £44m release clause and his contract with Atletico runs until 2023.

It has also emerged that Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is reluctant to let the Ghanaian ace leave the club and wants to hold on to the midfielder, despite interest from Arsenal.

Now, Partey’s Ghana team-mate Joseph Attamah Larweh has spoken out regarding Partey’s move to Arsenal.

Speaking to Citi Sports about Partey’s intended move to the Emirates, as cited in the Daily Star, Larweh said:

“I will be happy if he goes to Arsenal.

“He has done everything at Atletico and is recognized as one of his best players.

“He also has to go to a different league to prove himself. He needs people to know that he is capable of succeeding in other places and not only in Spain,” he added.

Arsenal have, for some time now, longed for a player in the same kin as their legendary defensive midfielder Patrick Vieira and Gunners boss Arteta will now turn to Partey who has similar attributes, to be their primary defensive midfielder who sits in midfield to protect the back four.

Mundo Deportivo, as cited by the Daily Star, have stated that Arsenal have made Partey, their ‘priority objective’ and the Gunners are preparing to submit a bid for the midfielder to lure him to the Emirates this summer.