Former professional-turned-pundit, Michael Owen, has compared Chelsea-bound striker, Timo Werner, with Fernando Torres, a player who was sensational for Liverpool but who flopped at Stamford Bridge.

However, former Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle and Manchester United striker, Owen, only had complimentary things to say about the German sensation.

“They’re great numbers aren’t they? And he’s not playing in a poor league,” Owen said on Premier League Productions and cited by the Daily Star.

“The Bundesliga is a very strong league and you would say that he can translate that.

“He does it at international level as well. I’ve been watching him quite closely since the restart and he’s already started scoring goals, he’s very quick, can cut in from wide, times his runs brilliantly and he’s very direct as well, straight at the goal, a bit like Torres.

“I don’t think he plays exactly the same but I always used to feel that Torres would take that first touch and then be motoring forward. I like him a lot.”

At 24 years of age, Werner has years ahead of him before he gets to his peak as a player, but has enough experience already at the elite level to be a real asset for the Blues.

Frank Lampard will know that, like Torres, not only does the German possess a real eye for goal in the right team, but that he has exceptional movement across the front line and the in-game intelligence to know when to hold his runs and when to go.

His lightning-quick pace when sat on the shoulder of the last defender is likely to prove a real problem for opposition defences, because as he’s already shown in the Bundesliga on multiple occasions, once he’s in full flight, there’s no stopping him.

Chelsea could well end up with a £54m bargain if he hits the ground running at Stamford Bridge.