Argentine Juventus star expresses a desire to join Lionel Messi at Barcelona

You have to hope that footballers really wouldn’t be this petty, but it’s hard not to wonder if Cristiano Ronaldo might be annoyed at a teammate who expresses a desire to go to Barcelona to play with Lionel Messi.

Goal.com have reported on some words from Juventus star Paulo Dybala, and it does sounds like he would love to go and play with his compatriot at Barcelona.

They quoted some of his words from an interview with CNN, and it must be worrying from a Juventus point of view:

“The truth is that Barcelona is huge team worldwide and with Messi there even bigger. It would be very nice, but Juventus is also an incredible club, very big, full of history, where there are currently great players.”

“There’s enough quality here to make two teams and the chance to play with [Gianluigi] Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo, who make the club even bigger.”

His contract situation with Juve is interesting, as the report suggests an extension still hasn’t been done and his current deal is set to run out in 2022.

A club should never allow a top class player to enter the last 12 months of their deal, so this would be the time to sell if they felt he won’t sign an extension.

The problem is that the market could be ruined this summer due to a lack of resources, so it’s not clear if any club could actually afford to buy him.

The Juve fans will be hoping he signs an extension soon, but these words are very interesting when you put them into that context.