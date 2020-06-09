Arsenal and Newcastle eye veteran world-class defender who could sort out their defensive issues

There are always two different schools of thought when it comes to signing a veteran centre-back, and the truth is that both of them are probably true.

Some fans will hope their experience and leadership ability will make up for their old age, with the belief that they will improve the younger players around them and prove to be a rock at the back.

Other fans will fear that a lack of pace will leave them terribly exposed and the whole team might need to change their style to make up for that.

Thiago Silva has played at the top level for years and he’s also been the captain for Brazil, so he would get into almost any team in his prime.

A report from 90min.com has claimed that he’s set to be given a free transfer from PSG this summer, and Arsenal and Newcastle are among the teams who want to sign him.

He’s now 35 so he can’t be viewed as a long term signing, but you have to think he could be ideal for Arsenal. They’ve been crying out for a calm and experienced head at the back for so long now, and Silva could finally be the answer to their defensive woes, for a season at least.

Newcastle would also be interesting but that would surely depend on their big takeover going through, which still seems some way off happening.

The report also claims that Everton, West Ham and Wolves would look to sign him, but he could be exactly what Arsenal need right now.