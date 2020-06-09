Arsenal transfer news: Favourites for classy £35m target, enquiry made for World Cup winner & Partey boost

Arsenal are reportedly set to be busy this summer as transfer speculation on Tuesday continues to link them with various targets ahead of next season.

The Gunners will be focused on the Premier League season restart later this month as they will still hope to claim a top-four finish and compete for the FA Cup.

SEE MORE: Arsenal star confirms he’d ‘like’ to stay at loan club permanently

However, this summer could be important as it’s Mikel Arteta’s first real opportunity to bring in players who fit his ideas and plans to allow him to stamp his mark on the squad.

According to the Express, the Gunners are favourites to land Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, who has a £35m release clause in his current contract.

The 23-year-old is a classy operator in the defensive midfield position and could add more steeliness in that department as well as more creativity and technical quality. Time will tell if they can get a deal done though.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star report how Thomas Partey has been urged by international teammate Joseph Attamah Larweh to leave Atletico Madrid and move to the Premier League to prove himself, amid speculation linking him with a switch to Arsenal.

Similarly to Roca, it would be an important addition to the midfield, but the report adds that Partey has a £44m release clause of his own, and so the Gunners are surely going to have to negotiate on both fronts to try and reduce those fees and reach a compromise.

Nevertheless, it’s a boost in itself that Partey is being urged to consider a move to England, as it may help Arsenal convince him that it’s the right move at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, the Express also report that Arsenal have made an enquiry for World Cup-winning French international Nabil Fekir, although again, it’s going to force them to dig deep into their pockets as it’s suggested that he has an asking price in excess of £40m.

Time will tell who is prioritised and what deals can be concluded, but it appears as though the midfield, both in terms of defensive and attacking quality, could be top of the agenda for Arteta this summer.