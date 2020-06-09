Big boost for Barcelona as fresh update offered on fitness of key man

Barcelona can reportedly put any concerns over Lionel Messi’s fitness behind them as he participated in group training for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

As noted by the club’s official site last week, they confirmed that the 32-year-old had picked up a minor muscle injury which had prevented him from training with the rest of his teammates.

With La Liga set to resume this weekend as the Catalan giants take on Real Mallorca on Saturday night, the last thing that they needed was an injury blow for their talisman to rule him out.

However, after he took part in the group training session on Monday, Mundo Deportivo now report that he has followed that up by being involved on Tuesday too as that would suggest that he’s put the concern behind him and is now proving his fitness ahead of the Mallorca clash while showing no signs of a setback after stepping up his workload.

Naturally, there may still be an element of caution as given the packed fixture schedule which could see Barcelona play every few days to complete the current campaign before August, they will not want to rush Messi back or put too much pressure on him as he won’t want to be sidelined for a lengthier spell.

Barcelona sit just two points ahead of rivals Real Madrid at the top of the standings with 11 games remaining, and having Messi, who has scored 24 goals and provided 16 assists in 31 games so far this season, leading their line, will be a huge boost for coach Quique Setien and all concerned.

It’s added in the Mundo Deportivo report above that the Argentine icon will be available to start at the weekend while there was even more good news as Nelson Semedo was also involved in the full session after picking up a problem of his own last week.