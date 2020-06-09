Boost for Frank Lampard over Ben Chilwell as Leicester line up a Chelsea target as a replacement

It’s possible that Chelsea were just linked with every left back in Europe so this was inevitable, but it’s possible that losing out on one target could allow them to land a bigger one.

Chelsea’s left back position is a major problem and it’s something that needs to be addressed this summer, so it’s understandable that plenty of names have been linked.

The Mirror have reported on the latest with the situation, and it could work out perfectly for Frank Lampard.

They state that Leicester City full back Ben Chilwell is a key target for Lampard this summer, but part of the problem with selling a big player is ensuring you can replace them.

Interestingly they point out that Leicester have identified Ajax full back Nicolas Tagliafico as a potential replacement – and he has also been heavily linked with Chelsea as a possible alternative to Chilwell.

The report goes on to say that Leicester would rather not sell Chilwell, but they have been tempted to cash in previously on players like Harry Maguire, Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater.

Unfortunately for Chelsea they do also claim that Leicester would want more than £80m to make this happen, but at least it does sound like they are now considering selling him.

Nothing has been agreed at this point, but it certainly sounds like Tagliafico might end up in the Premier League one way or another next season.