Not content with seemingly being in the box seat for the transfer of RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, Chelsea are willing to raid the Bundesliga again for a £75m-rated wunderkind.

Frank Lampard needs to replace Willian and Pedro, and the Daily Mail understand that Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz is the player that he wants.

Since the return of the German top-flight, Havertz has hit the ground running scoring five goals in four games per the Daily Mail.

If Leverkusen do allow the 20-year-old to leave this summer, then the Daily Mail suggest that it’s expected the Blues will be just one of many clubs looking to do business.

Having already signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, as well as being expected to seal the £53m Werner transfer, per the Daily Mail, were they to also sign Havertz, Lampard will have an incredibly exciting and young squad to work with from the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

Havertz has an incredible eye for goal with intelligent movement beyond his years. Whether as a target man or playing as second striker, he’s already shown that he has all of the skills to be a success.

If Chelsea are able to secure Champions League football too, with Havertz in situ they’d surely have a squad worthy of challenging on all fronts.