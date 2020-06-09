Carlo Ancelotti has a big job on his hands if he wants to bring Everton the success they haven’t enjoyed for many years, but the Toffees manager has set his sights on one of his former charges to help bring about precisely that scenario.

Paris Saint-Germain captain, Thiago Silva, has failed to agree a new deal with the Ligue 1 outfit, and will almost certainly leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Ancelotti has, apparently, moved quickly to let the player know personally of his interest in acquiring his services.

According to Le10 Sport, the Italian called Silva and told him that he’s willing to offer the player a two-year contract, which is what he desired from PSG but wasn’t offered.

Although it’s expected that other clubs will be queueing up to try and persuade the Brazilian to sign on the dotted line despite his age (35), the personal nature of Ancelotti’s intervention might well have put Everton in the box seat.

A fearsome competitor, Silva would surely be an upgrade on Yerry Mina, the Colombian failing to settle to any great degree at Goodison Park.

The leadership qualities that he’s been known for throughout his career will also surely be welcomed at a club which has been a ‘sleeping giant’ for far too long.