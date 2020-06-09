Deal close: Man Utd emerge as front-runners to complete £53m transfer swoop

Man Utd are reportedly ‘very close’ to reaching an agreement to sign Federico Chiesa as they are said to be in pole position to secure a deal with Fiorentina.

The 22-year-old has continued to impress this season with seven goals and five assists in 26 appearances while he is now an established figure in the Italy squad too.

It appears as though he has a big future ahead of him, although naturally he’ll want to add consistency and more quality to his game as he develops to be more of a threat in the final third, while he has the work rate and desire to get to the top too.

As reported by the Express, via Quotidiano Sportivo, it’s suggested that Man Utd are now ‘very close’ to securing a £53m deal as they are ahead of both Juventus and Inter in the transfer battle to sign the Italian international.

It’s noted that the Red Devils have identified Chiesa as a Plan B if they fail to land Jadon Sancho, and they have already held talks with Fiorentina as they prepare deals for other targets as it’s suggested that the Serie A outfit are seriously considered their offer having demanded £62m for their prized asset.

The advantage United have over Juve and Inter is that they are prepared to make a cash offer whereas the other two will be keen to involve a player exchange, and so it remains to be seen if they can wrap things up and do indeed swoop if they feel as though Sancho is not a realistic option this summer at least.

Chiesa is a top player in his own right and will only get better, but the decision that Man Utd perhaps face is whether or not to spend a significant fee on him, or simply just hold out and prioritise Sancho ahead of all other potential solutions.

Based on the report above, it sounds as though Chiesa is very much an option that they could have success with though.