Double swoop: Liverpool in talks to snap up talented starlets in low cost raid

Liverpool are preparing to sign a pair of Turkish youngsters for £6.7m from Turkey’s second division, according to a recent report in the Daily Star.

Turkish media outlet Yeni Asir, now suggest that Jurgen Klopp is preparing to sign two youngsters from Turkish second-division side Altinordu.

The report suggests that Liverpool are in talks to sign youngsters Ravil Tagir and Burak Ince in a deal worth £6.7m.

17-year-old Tagir has caught attention following his performances as a centre-back this season, making 27 appearances for Altinordu despite his young age.

While 16-year-old Ince has also attracted widespread interest after making 16 appearances in midfield for Altinordu scoring two goals.

Liverpool, who have a wealth of young talent at their disposal that has seen academy graduates such as 21-year-old full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold break into the first team and perform at a high level for the Reds, are seemingly continuing with their policy of signing young players like 16-year-old Harvey Elliot.

The report states that the two Turkish youngsters will stay on at Altinordu until they turn 18, but, should Liverpool make a move to sign the youngsters this summer, it would certainly be a dream move for the pair.

At the moment, however, the Reds are yet to make a bid for the pair.