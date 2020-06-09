Doubts raised over Chelsea quartet as Blues look for balanced transfer strategy

Chelsea are reportedly keen to adopt a balanced transfer strategy with question marks being raised over four current stars in Frank Lampard’s squad.

As noted by the club’s official site in February, they have already sealed a swoop for Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and he will arrive at Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reported last week that they have agreed a deal in principle for Timo Werner, while the Daily Mail add that they also have Kai Havertz on their transfer radar in what would be an impressive rebuild of their attack if they are able to bring in all three players.

While having not spent in the last two transfer windows, that perhaps explains their ability to potentially spend so freely now, albeit the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic will surely have a negative knock-on effect.

Lampard has done a commendable job in working with his youngsters to remain in the driving seat for a top-four finish in the Premier League while they are still in contention for the FA Cup, and so he’ll be hoping that they can enjoy a successful end to the campaign when it restarts later this month.

However, if they are able to pull off the triple swoop touted above, it will surely need exits too in order to not only raise additional funds and help balance the books, but also to create space in the squad for their new recruits to be able to play prominent roles moving forward.

According to The Sun, they could adopt a one in, one out transfer policy, and in turn doubts are raised over N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri with the first two being linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus respectively, while one of the two left-backs could make way for Ben Chilwell, as per the report.

It’s a sensible strategy in truth and one that is perhaps a necessity from a financial perspective, but concerns perhaps have to be raised over losing the likes of Kante, Jorginho and Alonso given the experience and quality that they provide the side while they have to be sure they have enough in those areas to cope without them.

In turn, Chelsea and Lampard will surely have to be careful not to cut the wrong players if they are indeed set to adopt a one in, one out strategy.