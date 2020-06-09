Enquiry made: Arsenal target classy £40m+ World Cup winner if loanee leaves

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Nabil Fekir in the event that Dani Ceballos doesn’t join permanently when his loan spell ends this summer.

The 23-year-old joined on a season-long loan deal last summer and although he has impressed at times, he has also struggled to break into the side while also suffering an injury setback.

SEE MORE: Four in, one out: How Arteta hopes to strengthen his Arsenal squad this summer

Further, he hasn’t made a secret of his desire to go back and prove himself at the Bernabeu, and so the expectation is that Mikel Arteta may well have a void to fill in his midfield ahead of next season if a new agreement isn’t reached.

Should Ceballos leave, the Express, via the Daily Star report that Arsenal have made an enquiry for Fekir as it’s suggested that he could command a price-tag of over £40m.

Fekir has enjoyed a fine season so far this year with seven goals and six assists in 23 appearances as he has now impressed in the top flight in both France and Spain, and the World Cup-winning French international has certainly caught the eye previously too as he was heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool not so long ago.

Given the quality, creativity and goal threat that he can provide in the final third, he could be a great option to strengthen Arsenal’s midfield and replace Ceballos, but time will tell if an agreement can be reached, especially with that touted asking price in mind as it could be a lot to ask of the Gunners with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in mind too.

With Mesut Ozil still struggling to offer consistent quality behind the strikers though and Ceballos perhaps not staying, splashing out to get Fekir could be a smart move to add a top player to Arteta’s squad to allow him to continue to stamp his mark on it.