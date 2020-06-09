Ahead of the restart of the Premier League, Frank Lampard has been boosted by the return of one of his key squad players.

Chelsea midfielder, N’Golo Kante, had made the decision not to train because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was one that was fully supported by his club at the time, per BBC Sport.

As we approach the first round of games, however, the player has decided that now is the right time to return, and he was getting stuck in during Tuesday morning’s session, as can be seen in the image below.

Great to see @nglkante back with the main group today! ? — Chelsea FC (at ?) (@ChelseaFC) June 9, 2020

Although each player has had to try and keep fit at home during the lockdown, clearly, there’s nothing like full contact training and matches with which to bolster one’s fitness.

To that end, Kante may be a little behind his team-mates who have been back at it for a couple of weeks now.

In any event, being such a popular member of the side and one who is integral to the way that Lampard likes to play, his return will have surely put a smile on everyone’s face.