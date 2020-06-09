Huge Arsenal transfer boost as they emerge as favourites to sign £35m La Liga star

Arsenal have emerged as favourites to sign Espanyol star Marc Roca, according to a recent report in the Express.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing the midfielder to the Emirates from Spain in this summer’s transfer window, as per the report.

The 23-year-old Roca is poised for a move away from Espanyol this summer with the Spanish club in the middle of a relegation battle in La Liga as things stand.

According to the Express via La Razon, Arsenal have emerged as the next destination for Roca with the midfielder having a release clause of £35m, which the Gunners will need to meet to sign the midfielder.

However, there is a high possibility of Espanyol getting relegated from La Liga, with the club currently bottom of the table in Spain, which could mean that Roca’s valuation will decrease further if the club get relegated.

The Spanish midfielder would be a great fit at Arsenal and would give the Emirates outfit a much-needed bite to their midfield should he sign for the Gunners.

As per the report, Arsenal will have to fend off interest from AC Milan and Everton in the race for Roca’s signature and La Razon claim that Arteta is ‘very interested’ in luring the midfielder to the Emirates this summer.