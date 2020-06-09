Arsenal and Man Utd have reportedly been handed a transfer boost as RB Leipzig have appeared to open the door to an exit for defender Dayot Upamecano.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a real talent and one of the most in-demand young players in Europe given his form over the last two years.

With his current contract set to expire next year though, question marks have been raised over his future with the Bundesliga outfit, and now it’s suggested that both Arsenal and Man Utd have been handed a major boost having both been credited with an interest in the defensive ace.

As reported by the Metro, Upamecano, who has a £53m release clause in his current contract, has now seemingly seen the club leave the door open to a potential exit if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

“Upa is an extremely important player for us and one of the most sought-after talents in his position,” CEO Olivier Mintzlaff told Bild.

“One thing we can assure you of is that we have a very clear understanding with him and his agent that he will not be allowed to leave for free. We can’t afford that as a club. There are two options for him – he will either sign a contract extension or leave. I’m sure that we will know relatively quickly in which direction it goes.”

Time will tell what he decides to do as if he pens a new deal, that will be a clear indication of his desire to stay with Leipzig. If he doesn’t then an exit will surely be on the cards this summer to ensure that they can get a decent fee for him, and that will be more than enough to alert both Arsenal and Man Utd to ensure they monitor his situation.