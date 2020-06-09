Influential Real Madrid star tipped to agree contract renewal to extend stay until 2022

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos will reportedly renew his contract at the club for another year which in turn will keep him at the Bernabeu until 2022.

The 34-year-old has been a fundamental figure for Los Blancos since he arrived from Sevilla in 2005, going on to make 640 appearances for the club as he has established himself as a pillar of the defence while also scoring an impressive 91 goals and providing 38 assists.

In that time, he has also won an impressive haul of trophies which includes four La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies and countless other domestic, European and international honours.

Nevertheless, there have seemingly been doubts over his future at Real Madrid with his current contract set to expire in 2021, and so as he edges closer to entering the final 12 months of his deal, it perhaps raised concern over whether or not the two parties would agree on an extension.

According to AS, it seems as though the situation is in hand as it’s suggested that Ramos will renew his deal for another year to stay until 2022, and although the two parties have yet to sit down and formally agree it, it’s noted that ‘it is certain’ that the agreement will be reached and confirmed.

Given Ramos has continued to play a crucial role for Real Madrid so far this season and with a lack of quality and depth in their central defensive options still, he remains a pivotal part of the side and one that Real Madrid still heavily lean on.

In turn, keeping him at the club until 2022, assuming that his standards don’t slip, would arguably be a sensible move, and it gives them more time to either see Eder Militao improve and emerge as a successor, or perhaps to assess the transfer market and bring in a long-term replacement for Ramos before he calls time on his spell with the Spanish giants.