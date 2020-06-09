Juventus and Barcelona still pushing to seal swap deal agreement but key issue remains

Juventus and Barcelona are reportedly still pushing to reach an agreement on a player exchange deal which would see the latter sign Miralem Pjanic.

Both European giants will see their respective seasons restart this weekend, as they eye further trophies and a successful end to the campaign.

However, speculation has been rife in recent weeks over their potential transfer work too, and Tuttosport note that both clubs are still pushing to sign off on a player exchange deal.

It’s suggested that they want the deal done by June 30 which would involve Arthur and Pjanic swapping places, but the Brazilian ace still hasn’t given his approval to the move as both clubs look to try and push through a switch.

Further, it’s added that if Arthur is left on the bench at the weekend against Real Mallorca, it could be another indication that he might not have a prominent role in coach Quique Setien’s plans and could be a factor which forces him to consider the Juventus option a little more seriously.

It arguably doesn’t make sense from a Barcelona perspective as they would be sacrificing a 23-year-old who could be a pillar of their midfield for years to come for a stalwart who is already on the wrong side of 30.

Time will tell if the respective parties can all reach agreements, but it certainly seems as though it’s Arthur who is holding up the move, and time will tell if he gives a switch to Turin the green light before June 30 which would then perhaps set things in motion to progress.

Arthur joined the Catalan giants in 2018 and has gone on to make 67 appearances for the club, while Pjanic has enjoyed a glittering spell since joining the reigning Serie A champions in 2016 having won a whole host of domestic trophies. Both are talented players, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be swapping places ahead of next season.