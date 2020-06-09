Sometimes fans might be concerned when they sign a player from a relegated side, but Georginio Wijnaldum showed that he was a classy player even when he was part of a terrible Newcastle United team.

It’s possible that many people might have expected him to be little more than a useful rotation option at Anfield, but he’s come up with some big contributions and he does look like a key player.

A report from Dutch outlet VI has looked at the latest with his future, and it sounds like his final good years will be spent at Liverpool.

They quote The Guardian is saying that contract talks between Liverpool and the 29 year old had gone very well, and he’s now expected to sign a deal that will keep him at Anfield until at least 2024.

They point out that his existing deal was due to run out next summer, so this is a clear indication that he’s committed to the team and it probably rules out a move to another big side at any point due to his age.

He’s perfect for Jurgen Klopp’s system and he also looks like he could fill in for Salah or Mane in an emergency too, so this should be great news for the fans.

He’s played 177 times since joining from Newcastle, and he should add plenty more to that now.