Liverpool are reportedly set to see transfer activity in both directions this summer as they’re planning some low cost signings and a mini clear-out ahead of next season.

The Merseyside giants seemingly suffered a setback last week as long-time target Timo Werner was heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea instead.

With various reports citing Liverpool’s inability to splash out big fees this summer as the major reason as to why they could miss out on the German international, it appears as though the Reds could now switch their focus to some low-cost investments instead.

As noted by the Daily Star, young Turkish duo Ravil Tagir and Burak Ince are on their transfer radar and they could cost £6.7m in a double swoop as well as 30 percent on potential future transfer fees.

The report adds that talks are already underway while they would remain with their current club until they turn 18, but Liverpool could be eyeing some long-term reinforcements as they try to get around their transfer limitations.

Meanwhile, there could also be exits which clear the path for new signings by making space in the squad and offering more financial flexibility to the Reds.

According to the Metro, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri will all depart this summer, with the first two leaving when their respective contracts expire while Liverpool will hope to receive a decent fee for the bit-part Swiss international.

Given their limited roles and lack of playing time, it makes sense for the trio to leave, and time will tell how Liverpool fill those voids moving forward.