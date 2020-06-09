Man United friendly called off at the last minute due to positive Coronavirus test

While we might assume that footballers will receive the best care and everything is being done to ensure they don’t spread the coronavirus among each other, this shows how dangerous things still are.

Man United were due to continue their “mini pre-season” with a friendly against Stoke City, but it was called off at the last moment.

The Mirror reported that this was due to a Stoke player being tested positive for the Coronavirus as they were tested on arrival at United’s training ground.

READ MORE: Man United will be kicking themselves for missing out on German superstar for this reason

It’s said that the Stoke players were immediately forced to leave the premises, and United insist that none of their players came into contact with their Stoke counterparts.

The main concern here has to be for the Stoke player who was tested positive, but there is no indication over who it might be and how they are currently getting on.

Obviously we wish them a speedy recovery, but it shows how risky it will be for players to actually play when opposition players could be carrying the virus.

Thankfully it was caught and it should stop the spread, but it’s very worrying to hear.