It’s understandable that a player might look for an exit if a high profile name comes in to replace them, but every squad needs depth too.

It’s fair to say that Dan James played much more than expected at Man United last season, and he looked very promising at times.

It’s possible that he started to burn out eventually and that’s understandable when you consider it was his first Premier League season, so he should be hoping to kick on next season.

The problem could be that Jadon Sancho will arrive and his playing time will be drastically cut, but the Manchester Evening News have shut down any idea that he might go out on loan.

READ MORE: Premier League rivals give up on Jadon Sancho after accepting he will go to Man United

They report that there had been claims that United would loan him out next season if Sancho was signed, but they say that’s not the case and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has big plans for him.

They go on to say that United are open to giving him a big new contract to reward him for a great debut season, and Solskjaer also likes the fact that he can play on either wing.

It’s also worth noting that James’ main asset is his pace, so he might actually be more effective as an impact sub late in games anyway.

Regardless of what happens this summer, he still looks set to play a major role when the Premier League restarts and he will be desperate to show why he should keep his place next season.