If Manchester United want to realistically be challenging for trophies in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, then they need to acquire players that will improve upon who they already have in situ.

One of European football’s brightest talents, Timo Werner, looks likely to move on from RB Leipzig this summer, with Chelsea overwhelming favourites to secure his services per the Daily Mirror.

However, it’s emerged that the Red Devils had actually put in a bid before the Blues, once it had been understood that Liverpool had withdrawn their interest in the player.

According to Sky Sports Germany, United placed their bid, but Chelsea immediately followed suit and made a more lucrative offer, dashing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hopes in the process.

What’s more galling is that it’s believed the player was a follower of United in his youth.

“As a small boy, you always dream of the huge clubs,” Werner told Sky Sports and cited by the Daily Mirror.

“In earlier days, it was Manchester United. Under Sir Alex Ferguson, they always had great players, they always won. As a small boy, you always prefer the teams which are winning.”

Quite what United’s supporters will make of the club allowing Werner to slip through their fingers is anyone’s guess.

As a lighting-quick striker, he would’ve slotted in beautifully alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in a front three with power, pace and goals.

Alas, Man United’s loss is, evidently, going to be Chelsea’s gain.