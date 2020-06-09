Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promoted rising star Teden Mengi to first-team training, according to a recent report in the Daily Star.

SEE MORE: Deal close: Man Utd emerge as front-runners to complete £53m transfer swoop

The 18-year-old Man United academy product Mengi was earlier promoted to the United U23’s squad despite being only 17 years old at the time.

The young centre-back has impressed since then and has now been promoted to training with the first team after pictures captured the youngster in training with the United squad ahead of the restart of the Premier League this month after the league’s suspension due to the coronavirus.

Now United U23 coach Neil Wood has touted the youngster for great things and has suggested he is one to watch for the future. Wood also reckons that Mengi could break into the Red Devils first team under Solskjaer and rates the young centre-back highly.

Speaking about Mengi to MEN Sport as cited in the Daily Star, Wood said:

“Teden has been fantastic.

“He came up to us quite early on in the season and, a bit like Brandon in a sense, he came from the 18s and took his chance. He played really well and he kept his place in the team.

“And when he dropped back down at the end of the season to lead the Youth Cup team, he put in some excellent performances there.

“We’ll be looking to work with him next season and he’s one [player] we want to ‘do a Brandon’ with, push him on and the goal is to try and get him pushed up into that first team if we can,” he added.

With all the praise and hype surrounding Mengi, it remains to be seen whether he can become a future starter for Man United and perhaps play alongside club captain Harry Maguire.

However, given that he is only 18 at the moment, it’s perhaps too early for the youngster to be in contention for a starting place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team, but nevertheless, he could certainly be one for the future.