Man Utd are reportedly prepared to move for Juventus ace Federico Bernardeschi as a Plan B option if they fail in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils could be in the market for another attacker this summer as while they have Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as two long-term pieces of their attacking trident, a final third slot is arguably still open.

It’s an important decision for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as if he gets it right, it could provide him with a dangerous attacking line-up for years to come while paired with quality in midfield from Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

According to Tuttosport, Bernardeschi has now emerged as a Plan B option if they are unable to prise Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund, although it’s noted that it could take an offer in excess of €35m to test Juve’s resolve and convince them to green light an exit.

There is little doubt that the Italian international is a talented player, he showed that at Fiorentina and has played an important role for the Turin giants since joining them in 2017.

However, in 94 games for the Bianconeri, he has managed just nine goals and 12 assists, and so when you compare that to 34 goals and 43 assists in 95 games from Sancho during his stint at Dortmund, there is a clear gulf in quality and decisiveness between the pair, albeit some will argue that it’s an unfair comparison given the different standards of defending in Germany and Italy.

Bernardeschi, 26, certainly offers quality and a good work ethic as his physicality and style of play would arguably suit the Premier League quite well. However, Solskjaer is arguably looking for more than that, and so it perhaps has to be questioned as to whether or not the Juve winger is an ideal back-up option if Sancho doesn’t arrive at Old Trafford this summer.