It’s possible that both teams are waiting until the end of the season before makings things official, but it seems inevitable that Jadon Sancho will go to Man United this Summer.

ESPN reported on the latest with his situation, and it sounds like Chelsea have given up in their attempts to sign him.

They claim the reason for that is they now believe that Sancho will be joining Man United instead.

It’s worth pointing out that nothing has been made official in regards to Sancho leaving Dortmund yet, but that has to go down as more good news for United’s hopes of signing him.

As for Chelsea, they are now left to look for alternatives as Frank Lampard looks to improve his side ahead of next season.

ESPN go on to claim that Bayer Levekusen star Kai Havertz is now seen as their number one option, instead of Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho.

Interestingly they claim that the transfer fee for both of those players would be around £70m, but Havertz is much younger and has also been more impressive this season, so Chelsea would rather sign the German star.

Unfortunately they indicate that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also heavily interested in signing the Leverkusen man, so it will be interesting to see if he does move this summer.