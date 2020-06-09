Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have not only become one of the most exciting teams to watch, but also a team and a group of players in the German’s own image.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach always seems to hit the right note, be that in press conferences, team talks or otherwise, and that attitude has, it would appear, permeated right throughout the dressing room.

Adam Lallana hasn’t played perhaps as much as he would like this season, but a similarly exemplary attitude was in evidence as the attacking midfielder put pen to paper on a short-term deal which will see him stay at Liverpool until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

“I know how highly sought after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season, so for him this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it,” Klopp is quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“Adam always puts the club first – always! In the conversations we have had, he has been the first to express that my priority as a manager needs to be the players who are at this club for longer than just the rest of this season.

“He wants to be here to finish the job and do it properly, but it says everything about him that his biggest concern was blocking the progress and opportunity of a player who is under contract for next season also.

“But his role is too important to lose him before this season is done. So, it’s fantastic we can delay our messages of gratitude and good luck until the end of July now.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘A bit like Torres’ – Michael Owen compares Chelsea-bound Timo Werner to Stamford Bridge flop Man United will be kicking themselves for missing out on German superstar for this reason ‘Oh what a coincidence!’ – Real Madrid unhappy with La Liga fixture schedule

Just two wins separate Liverpool from their first top-flight English title in 30 years, and although the celebrations are likely to be muted thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s little doubt that they deserve it.

As Klopp notes, Lallana, despite a lack of match time, deserves it just as much as his Reds team-mates.