Three-man Liverpool transfer shortlist touted in wake of Klopp’s latest comments

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s recent comments about the club’s transfer dealings this summer may give an indication over their potential transfer activity, according to a recent report in the Daily Star.

All clubs across the globe have been hit hard financially due to the coronavirus pandemic and Liverpool are also among the clubs that have been impacted by the economic ramifications of the deadly virus.

Jurgen Klopp has now admitted that it could be difficult for the club to sign players who command high transfer fees, according to his latest comments.

Speaking about any intended transfers and the impact of the coronavirus, as cited in the Daily Star, Klopp said:

“All clubs are losing money,” he said, as per the Daily Star.

“How do I discuss with the players about things like salary waivers and on the other hand buy a player for £50-60m — we’d have to explain.

“If you want to take it seriously and run a normal business you depend on income.

“And we have no idea how much the club will earn — especially because we don’t know when we can start playing in front of spectators again.

“At the moment, without spectators, we have to pay back on season tickets and probably sell none next year. At least maybe the first 10 or 15 games. VIP areas won’t be packed and tickets won’t be sold,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star have compiled a list of three players Liverpool could sign given their financial constraints, with the trio all available on free transfers this summer.

The list suggests Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser as a potential signing with Xherdan Shaqiri potentially leaving the club this summer.

The list also includes Borussia Dortmund ace Mario Gotze, who is out of contract at Dortmund this summer and the Daily Star reckon that he could provide valuable cover to Liverpool’s front three of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Elsewhere, the list also includes Nice youngster Malang Sarr. The report suggests that Sarr can play both as a centre-back and left-back and his versatility could prove to be vital for Klopp’s side.

However, it remains to be seen as to how Liverpool manoeuvre with their business in this summer’s transfer window having already seemingly lost out on RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner to their Premier League rivals Chelsea.