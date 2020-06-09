Top 10 highest transfer values revealed by study with Liverpool trio, Man Utd and Barcelona stars in list

The top 10 highest transfer values for footballers has been revealed as per a recent study by the CIES Football Observatory.

The algorithm ranks the players according to their current market value who would command the highest transfer fees among the current crop of footballers in the world.

The list has stipulated the transfer values of the players taking into account the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to the report, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe tops the list with a value of €259.2m.

While the top five sees Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling in at second position with a total value of €194.7m followed by fellow Englishmen Jadon Sancho in third with a total value of €179.1m, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in fourth with a total value of €171.1m and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford in fifth with a value of €152.3m.

The top 10 further sees Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in at sixth position with a total value of €144.9m, followed by his Reds teammate Sadio Mane in seventh with a value of €139.2m, while in eight position is Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann who commands a value of €136.4m and the ninth and tenth-placed players are Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies who is valued at €133.5m and Tottenham’s Harry Kane with a total value of €118.7m, respectively.

Bayern’s Davies is also the youngest player in the top 10 and top 20 ahead of Erling Haaland who is in 15th place with a total value of €107.3m.

Image courtesy of CIES.

While the top-ranking players as per their respective positions are: Ederson Moraes who is valued at €86.8m for goalkeepers, followed by Matthijs de Ligt who is valued at €104.7m for centre backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold who is valued at €171.1m for full-backs, Frenkie de Jong who is valued at €102.1m for defensive midfielders, Bruno Fernandes who is valued at €104.9m for attacking midfielders and Kylian Mbappé who is valued at €259.2m for forwards.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi who commands a total value of €100.1 and Cristiano Ronaldo who is totally valued at €62.8m rank 21st and 70th respectively.