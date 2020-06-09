With the return of the Premier League season just over a week away, Tottenham Hotspur are waiting to find out if Dele Alli will be suspended for their first fixture back against Manchester United.

The north Londoners are currently sat in eighth position in the table, but are only four points behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side who are in fifth.

If Manchester City’s appeal against a Champions League ban is thrown out, then the team finishing in fifth will take the Citizens’ spot in next season’s competition.

Therefore, last season’s losing finalists can’t be ruled out of getting into the premier European competition at this stage, particularly if they’re able to put a run together.

The England international was charged earlier in the year with discrimination and bringing the game into disrepute, which came about after he posted a video on his Snapchat account mocking a man of Asian appearance and the coronavirus outbreak.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal hope strong family connection will help them secure key contract extension ‘Two men pointed the gun at my face’ – AC Milan star assaulted at gunpoint Liverpool star expected to sign contract extension through to 2024

His appeal will now be heard by a three-person independent commission on Wednesday or Thursday according to the Evening Standard, and the outcome of that will determine whether he gets to play or not.

With Jose Mourinho also having a point to prove against his old side, the Portuguese would surely prefer his first-choice XI being able to take the field, and that includes Alli.