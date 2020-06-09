Video: Influential Liverpool figure lauded by Sky Sports pundits as he’s labelled ‘perfection’ and ‘outstanding’

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have heaped praise on ‘outstanding’ Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Both pundits lauded Liverpool’s Henderson labelling him as the perfect role model for aspiring footballers around the world.

Henderson has already won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool last season and is on his way to captaining the Reds to their first Premier League title this season.

While Carragher went ahead and stated that the England midfielder would go down in history as one of the great Liverpool captains.

? "Footballers get a rough ride in the media, they're held to higher levels of standards than politicians, they're young boys who make mistakes but Henderson is perfection" @GNev2 on Jordan Henderson's professionalism off the pitch #SkyFootballShow pic.twitter.com/52FkFMumBI — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 9, 2020

? "He's going to go down as one of the great Liverpool captains, there isn't a more outstanding candidate to pick up that trophy than Jordan Henderson" @Carra23 on Jordan Henderson's impact on Liverpool since arriving #SkyFootballShow pic.twitter.com/psxY0XruXU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 9, 2020

It’s certain that both pundits rightfully rate the Liverpool captain Henderson highly and their latest comments come as no surprise given the England midfielder’s influence on the pitch and off it for both club and country.

All that’s left now is for Henderson to lift this season’s Premier League trophy with Liverpool.