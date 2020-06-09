Video: Lionel Messi’s superb first-touch pass in training takes out four Barcelona stars as fans react

By now, the Barcelona squad is probably used to Lionel Messi’s genius in training, but he still finds ways to amaze supporters with his quality.

The Catalan giants return to action this weekend as they face Real Mallorca on Saturday with the La Liga season set to restart after the coronavirus lockdown.

SEE MORE: Great news for Barcelona: Setien handed huge fitness boost from key trio in training

Messi has been a big topic of discussion in recent days as he suffered a minor injury setback last week which raised doubts over his availability for coach Quique Setien, but he was back in group training on Monday to allay fears and seemingly confirm that he will be available for selection.

Not content with just that, he went viral after the club posted the video below on Twitter, showing the Argentine icon pull off a brilliant first-touch assist as he took four players out the game to put Ansu Fati in on goal.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to finish the chance. Nevertheless, as seen in the comments below, Messi’s brilliance didn’t go unnoticed and he was lauded for his assist.

Barcelona will be hoping to see more of this on Saturday as the reigning La Liga champions look to start with a win as the season resumes, and there is little doubt that Messi will play a crucial role in helping them secure one.

Greatest touch

Of

All

Time pic.twitter.com/Jt5XXd3HcG — FC Barcelona (from ?) (@FCBarcelona) June 8, 2020

GOAT things ?? — FAROUQ(From ?) (@_FarouqOlami) June 8, 2020

Amazing touch by the GOAT — Swarik28 (@swarik28) June 8, 2020

GOAT MASTERCLASS — FC Barcelona Live Moments (@fc_moments) June 8, 2020

The king is back — Premiers Gosso (@GossoPremiers) June 8, 2020

My Goat — Zeus Almighty (@PhilxniMagagula) June 8, 2020